Donate to Accalia's Lifesaving Care

I'm asking for donations to cover my dog, Accalia's, cancer treatment.





She has small t-cell lymphoma which is a VERY treatable cancer. It's not a matter of "if" the cancer can be beat, it's only a matter of if I can afford the treatment. The total donation goal will cover all of her remaining cancer treatments (mandatory monthly bloodwork, chemo, and steroid).





She is my family, and I've had her since she was a puppy. I was covering her costs out of pocket but unfortunately I need help covering the rest. Requesting donations in this economy is a lot to ask of anyone, so if you are not able to give anything financially then I would just ask you send any thoughts and prayers you're able to spare her way. She is an amazing dog, and has so much life left in her. Thank you so much for reading and anything you can give towards her care!



