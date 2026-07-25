Donate for Venezuela

The Ground Shook at 6:04 PM

Elena Rios was stirring a pot of black beans when the first tremor hit. The wooden spoon fell from her hand. The floor rolled beneath her feet like waves on the sea. Before she could reach her daughter's bedroom, the second shock came — stronger, angrier. The walls of their modest apartment in La Guaira groaned, then surrendered.

In forty seconds, two powerful earthquakes — magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 — tore through northern Venezuela. The earth didn't merely shake; it convulsed. Buildings folded like paper. Streets opened up. And in the space between one heartbeat and the next, thousands of lives were forever changed.

Elena and her eight-year-old daughter, Sofia, survived. They huddled together in a small pocket of space amid the rubble for nearly six hours before rescue workers pulled them free. Their home was gone. Their neighbors — many of them — were not so fortunate.

A Nation in Ruins

The June 24, 2026 earthquakes struck at the intersection of geological fate and human vulnerability. Originating along the San Sebastián fault system in Yaracuy state, the shallow tremors — just 10 to 22 kilometers deep — delivered devastating energy directly to the surface.

The numbers tell a story of unimaginable scale:

2,595+ confirmed dead — with thousands more still missing beneath the rubble

12,500+ injured — overwhelming hospitals already strained by years of economic crisis

800+ buildings collapsed — including homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship

$37 billion in damage — roughly one-third of Venezuela's entire GDP

The coastal city of La Guaira suffered catastrophic destruction. Over 1,400 buildings were destroyed in neighborhoods like Caraballeda, Macuto, and Catia La Mar. The Simón Bolívar International Airport — the country's main gateway to the world — suffered severe damage. In Caracas, the capital, buildings crumbled, metro services halted, and hospitals buckled under the weight of the injured.

Beyond the Numbers

Every statistic is a story. Every number has a name.

Carlos Mendez, a schoolteacher in Carabobo state, lost his wife and both parents when their fifty-year-old apartment building pancaked during the second shock. He now sleeps in a makeshift tent city, volunteering during daylight hours to help distribute what little aid has arrived — even as he grieves.

Dr. Maria Fernandez, an emergency room physician at a Caracas hospital, worked 36 hours straight after the earthquake. With surgical equipment buried under rubble and medical supplies dwindling, she performed triage in a parking lot, using flashlight apps on cellphones to examine wounds. "We ran out of morphine in the first four hours," she recalls. "All we had left was our hands and our will."

In the hardest-hit regions, families dig through concrete with their bare hands, searching for loved ones. Children wander shelter sites, separated from parents whose fates remain unknown. The elderly, already vulnerable after years of economic hardship, now face new dangers without medication, clean water, or stable shelter.

Hope Rises from the Rubble

Yet even in the darkest hours, the light of human compassion shines through.

Within hours of the disaster, international rescue teams began arriving. Over 3,600 rescuers from more than 30 countries — the United States, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, and beyond — deployed to the disaster zone. The United States sent 900 troops and pledged $150 million in immediate aid. Field hospitals sprang up in parking lots and soccer fields.

Venezuelan volunteers, many of them young people who have only known their country in crisis, formed human chains to clear debris, deliver water, and comfort the grieving. Community kitchens, powered by donated generators, feed thousands daily. Engineers work around the clock to assess damaged buildings and restore electricity and water to surviving neighborhoods.

But the need is vast — and time is running out.

How Your Gift Helps

Every donation, no matter the size, becomes a lifeline for someone like Elena, Carlos, or little Sofia. Your generosity funds:

• Emergency shelter materials — tents, tarps, and bedding for families sleeping in the open

• Medical supplies — antibiotics, surgical equipment, trauma kits, and pain management medications

• Clean water and food — safe drinking water and nutritious meals for displaced families

• Search and rescue operations — specialized equipment to locate survivors in collapsed structures

• Long-term rebuilding — engineering assessments and reconstruction of homes, schools, and clinics

"We cannot stop the earth from shaking. But we can decide how we respond. Together, we can rebuild not just walls, but hope."

Stand With Venezuela

The road to recovery will be long. Years of pre-existing economic crisis — hyperinflation, collapsed infrastructure, and a decaying healthcare system — have left Venezuela uniquely vulnerable to this catastrophe. Rebuilding will require sustained international support and the unwavering generosity of people like you.

Elena and Sofia are safe now, staying in a temporary shelter. When asked what she needs most, Elena doesn't ask for herself. "My neighbors lost everything," she says. "My students — the children I teach — they need books, they need a school, they need to know the world hasn't forgotten them."

The world has not forgotten. And with your help, it never will.

DONATE TODAY



