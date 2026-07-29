Donate 2Help Julian Fight4 Justice and Legal Repre

its a long story!





I got in a fight with my dad and actually called the police on myself because I felt bad about the whole situation and Im man enough to own up to what I did!





I won’t tell you what my father did because that’s his personal business





I will tell you that why I did it should make anyone say that I should’ve did it!





Your response to the situation





Would determine or let me know if you’re really a real one or a real fake one!





my dad dropped the charges because like I said, we really don’t wanna get into that!





All Facts no





I’ll let him explain….that part





Anyway, while I was locked up, I got in a fight with a correctional officer who thought he had the right to detain me without telling me what’s actually going on or why he was trying to do so!





It was dinner time, I wasn’t hungry and this guy had accidentally spilled his whole dinner tray on the floor so I gave him mine!





After that, I grabbed my blanket off my bunk sat down for a second and after about five minutes, I started to go into the TV area





I was singing a song and kind of like speed walking to an area of the jail to sit down and watch tv





I don’t know why maybe the guy thought I was singing too loud so…





he told me to shut up

put my hands behind my back and back up!





Basically, he started giving me commands without letting me know why!





Instead of putting my hands behind my back, I put my hands up! instead of shutting up, I stop singing but I kept talking





While, facing him with my hands up in the sky I started to walk in reverse slowly away from him, while continuing to ask him why





As the time I had my blanket from my bunk wrapped around me





They said I had it wrapped around me like a cape





Though I never showed that I was trying to initiate a fight of any sort





he called for back up and decided to have his back up, surround me and try to close in on me to detain me!





Remember, this is all while he hasn’t told me anything or what I’m doing what rule I’m breaking for me to follow his commands or for him to detain me!





And me I’m kind of old school.





I don’t really let people in my personal space or circumference





Tbh as a man or any man would say





If you look like you’re trying to be a threat to me





you can only come so close to me!





And if you cross a certain invisible line, I can’t predict what’s gonna happen next!





I think that’s probably a self-explanatory rule that any guy would have to keep himself safe in society from harm from anyone but that’s just me!





This guy thought he was gonna surround me with his crew like a set of gangsters





but still not tell me what’s going on what rule I broke or what I actually did, just no explanation!





Basically, since I'm halfway following his commands, but not fully, he won’t give me an answer, but I’m doing this in a nonviolent way, I’m still complying and appearing in a unharmful way asking questions!





Everyone has freedom of speech so honestly





You can talk reckless and be disrespectful with your words.

Tell me to shut up ect….





Solo dolo You can even get close





just as long as you don’t try to touch or put your hands on me





If you decide to come with a group of people, you must remember that there is a invisible line of personal space that you can’t try to cross and you can only get so close





before I and start to defend myself





So when they got close, apparently a fight broke out.





I can’t say who threw the first punch, but I will say…





it was self-defense and my mother didn’t raise no punk !





End up pick a whole jury that looked promising but they didn’t know how to make a logical decision or I shouldn’t say that they probably could make a logical decision





But the court didn’t even educate them to know the definition of the terms or the words of things in the trial paperwork to convict me!





There was no physical evidence evidence, and no cameras in that part of the jail! Just 5 made up witnesses with holes in their story





Honestly how couldn’t I have a witness when this happened while I was locked up in jail





Logically you’d think the state would subpoena all the inmates that was there in lockup, When this situation occurred.





No they’re not going to do that and…





I don’t know those inmates or people enough to ask them to be a witness for me!





Plus most of them have probably left the jail already or still dealing with their own cases trying to get out of their situation!





But FYI





Their excuse for not having cameras in that part of the jail was that the state didn’t have the money!









But these guys got all kinds of snacks in the courtroom to sit back and enjoy a case! The only thing missing was a good movie and some movie butter popcorn !









There’s a lot more to the story, but it’s all in the go fund me, but that’s the gist of it





The worst thing about it is that they try to frame it the correctional officer was actually a police officer to give me a higher charge





But I know the difference, he’s not someone who can roll around in a rover and pull me over, read me my rights and throw cuffs on me and throw me in back of the squad car!





but he’s not a police officer!





If he’s a police officer, then Rick Ross the rapper is a police officer!





And if Rick Ross is a police officer, then I understand why he loves Jay-z the FBi informant





If they end up giving me 1-3 months so be it, ill eat that because i have no control over it!





my goal is to make sure my household is still secure when i get out and can get representation for a appeal which is where the cost comes in.

here is the whole story:





https://my.secure.website/juliansauls/about.html?r=1779380147408