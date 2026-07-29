Don Ray Immunotherapy Treatment Fundraiser

Don Ray, a life long member of Upshur County, husband to Pam and father to Colton has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, stage 4 metastatic melanoma. It originally began as an abnormal mole on his shoulder blade, which was later diagnosed as a rare form of melanoma called rhabdomyosarcoma. He underwent surgery and, for the next two years, faithfully attended all follow-up appointments. During that time, doctors reported that everything looked good and his bloodwork remained normal.





Around Easter 2026, he began experiencing severe spikes in blood pressure. A CT scan later revealed abnormal spots on his brain. We eventually learned that the melanoma had most likely spread to the brain. After the brain tumor was removed, doctors confirmed it was stage 4 metastatic melanoma, meaning the cancer is spreading.





At this time, he still has seven small tumors on his brain, along with spots on his lungs and lymph nodes near the pectoral area of his chest.

Currently, the most immediate need is funding for bloodwork from Brown Integrated Wellness so that he may begin his immunotherapy treatments.

The time off from work and the costs of the treatments is proving to be extensive and creating a burden in the family. Specifically, if the funds for the bloodwork cannot be provided, his treatment will have to be pushed back.





Please consider giving to this family in their time of need.



