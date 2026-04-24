Don Juans last ride home

On Sunday we lost my father in law, Don Sullivan, in a motorcycle accident. We are all utterly devastated. His wife of 42 years, Edna, is completely lost. She is currently battling cancer, trying to schedule her surgery and now planning a funeral.

The goal is to get Don back home in Indiana where his burial plot is. Along with family for services as he would have wanted.

We’re asking for donations to help support Edna through this. It’s all so sudden and very expensive. Edna is on disability for cancer and Don was receiving social security (they have already cancelled his upcoming check). It’s a long road ahead and we’re barely navigating through everything. Please pray for us.