don don’s journey for freedom

Asking for help is not easy for me, but right now I’m facing a situation where I can’t do it alone. I’m currently dealing with court and legal matters that have come with overwhelming expenses. Between attorney fees, court costs, and other legal requirements, the financial burden has become more than I can manage on my own.





This has been an incredibly stressful and challenging time, and it’s affecting my ability to focus on moving forward and building a better future. My goal is simply to make it through this process with the legal support I need to protect my rights and give myself the best chance at a fair outcome.





Any funds raised will go directly toward legal expenses, including attorney fees, court costs, filing fees, and other related expenses. Every donation, no matter the size, will help relieve some of the pressure and bring me one step closer to resolving this situation.





If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, or your community would mean just as much. Your support, prayers, encouragement, and kindness are deeply appreciated during this difficult chapter of my life.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping in any way you can. Your generosity truly means more than words can express. ❤️



