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Don Bohana's Road to Vindication After 25 Years

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDonald Bohana

Fundraiser funds will be received by Donald Bohana

Don Bohana's Road to Vindication After 25 Years

Road to Vindication: Help U.S. Veteran Don Bohana Clear His Name After 25 Years of Wrongful Imprisonment.


On August 26, 1994, a tragic accident occurred at Don Bohana’s home when Delores “Dee Dee” Jackson (ex-wife of Tito Jackson and sister-in-law to the late Michael Jackson) drowned in his swimming pool. The death was initially ruled an accident/undetermined by authorities. Three years later, under intense external pressure, the case was reopened with a new set of prosecutors who were not members of the Major Crimes unit of the Los Angelas County District Attorney's office.


Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to an accident, Don — a respected U.S. Army veteran, devoted father, successful businessman, and pillar of his community — was convicted of second-degree murder in 1998 and sentenced to 15 years to life. Don refused every single plea deal offered to him. He stood firm on his innocence for 25 long years, even when it meant remaining in prison. He was finally granted parole in 2022, but his conviction has never been cleared. Now, real hope has arrived. On June 8, 2026, Don’s attorney, Scott A. Kudler of the Kudler Law Firm, filed a powerful Post-Conviction Petition for Declaratory Relief of Actual Innocence in Los Angeles Superior Court. This petition presents newly discovered, irrefutable third party written evidence demonstrating:

  1. Prosecutorial misconduct
  2. Judicial complicity
  3. Unlawful external influence in securing the original conviction

The petition asks the court to formally declare Don factually and legally innocent, vacate his conviction entirely, and order full public disclosure of everyone involved in this miscarriage of justice.


Don’s story is now being told in full for the first time in an explosive 3-part interview series on The Take Your Power Back Show with Kim Yeater (Part 1 aired July 22, 2026). Don’s full story will soon be shared in even greater detail in his upcoming book, Road to Vindication. The world is finally hearing the truth from the man who never gave up.

How Your Donations Will Be Used:

  1. Legal fees for attorney's and the ongoing petition process
  2. Costs for investigators, expert witnesses, and evidence review
  3. Filing fees, court costs, and related legal expenses
  4. Public awareness campaign to bring maximum attention to this case of actual innocence
  5. Direct support for Don and his family during this critical fight for full vindication
  6. Production, editing, and publication costs for Don’s upcoming book,

Road to Vindication, telling the full story of how the Los Angeles County legal system manufactured a wrongful conviction.


Every dollar goes directly toward clearing Don’s name once and for all so he can finally live the rest of his life as a free and exonerated man. This is not just about one man — it’s about exposing systemic corruption within our criminal justice system and standing for truth. For the latest updates, full petition details, and more on Don’s fight, please visit his official website: https://RoadToVindication.com


For Media Inquiries Please Contact Don at: DonBohana@RoadToVindication.com

Thank you for standing with Don Bohana. Your support, prayers, and shares can help bring justice after 25 years of wrongful conviction. “The truth is coming out. Don Bohana is coming home — in every way that matters.”


#JusticeForDonBohana #ActualInnocence #RoadToVindication #WrongfulConviction


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