Help Dominic with cancer treatment and a vehicle

Our brother, Dominic George, at 24 years old, is facing the life-changing news of a cancer diagnosis. He has Hodgkins Lymphoma , and although this variant seems highly treatable, the road ahead will be bumpy, unknown, and certainly expensive for several months at least.

He will be going to City of Hope Chicago and MD Anderson Rush, both world-renowned facilities, while working with holistic and alternative treatments for a full recovery. However, moving costs, lost income, co-pays and medications, and many other expenses are already taking a toll. Will you consider helping this great guy, our friend and brother in Christ, through this long journey to the goal?

Your gifts are appreciated beyond words, and your prayers even more so! The Holy Mass will be offered each month for all of you in gratitude, at Dominic's request, until his journey is complete.

Thank you! May Our Heavenly Father bless and reward you abundantly!