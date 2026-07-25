Hi, my name is Heather Damigo. I’m setting up this fundraiser for myself. I was just sending a domestic violence relationship over this past weekend. My boyfriend at the time stole my rental car after hitting me in the face. I’m trying to raise money to get a new rental car so I can work and pay my rent the rental car company, even though I made a police report is still holding me responsible for all the fees that come along with a stolen car lost keys, the rental fees for the three days I didn’t have the car that I couldn’t work, and I ordered the rent. I need a new security deposit and a weeks worth of money to rent so if you find it in your hearts, please donate any amount helps bigger or small.