Domestic violence victim

My name is Lisa Royals. I am the victim of domestic violence for the last nine years at the hands of my soon to be ex-husband. On March 4 of 2026 for the last time my husband assaulted me and hurt me physically. The worst the abuse is the psychological the mental, financial abuse and emotional abuse because I already have PTSD and this just made it a lot worse. A police report was made in March on the day of the assault and he was arrested for battery against me under domestic violence in Georgia. Then I took out a temporary restraining order against him and was granted that request by the courts. I then went to a hearing to have that TPO extended, which was granted until April 2027. I was treated for my injuries from the last assault in March 2026 by the hospital. They are the ones that called police to him and he was arrested as I said earlier. I am on disability and have been for 7+ years. My husband on the other hand makes $140,000 a year. He has retained an attorney and I have not because I do not have the funds or the means to do so. I hate asking anyone for help, but this is a dire situation and I need help to retain an attorney against him. If there’s anyone out there, please please that can relate to my situation or know someone that’s been abuse in a domestic violence situation. Could you please contribute so I can get an attorney and groceries? I don’t have a car and I’m not asking for one. He kept me without transportation for the last nine years of our marriage. I just need to know that I can raise the attorneys fees to help my case and to help retain an attorney. Anyone that can help it would be greatly appreciated and God will bless you. Thank you so much and I appreciate everything. God bless you all.





Sincerely,





Lisa Royals