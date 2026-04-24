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Domestic violence survivor in need

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Autem

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Autem

Domestic violence survivor in need

Help Bring a Domestic Violence Survivor Home to Safety


I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but someone we care deeply about is living through a nightmare and needs help to get home.


Our friend, a U.S. citizen, is currently trapped in an abusive domestic violence situation overseas. Every day she remains there is another day she lives in fear, uncertainty, and danger. She has been isolated from the people who care about her and has struggled to find a safe way out.


After much planning and support, we have an opportunity to bring her back to the United States and away from the person who has been hurting her. Once she arrives, she will have a safe place to stay with my wife and me. We are committed to helping her rebuild her life, recover from the trauma she has endured, and begin healing in an environment where she can finally feel safe.


We are doing everything we can ourselves. We are working extra hours, cutting back on our own expenses, and contributing what we can financially. Unfortunately, the cost of emergency travel, transportation, and immediate necessities is more than we can manage alone.


Our goal is to raise $2,000 to cover:


Emergency airfare back to the United States

Transportation to safety

Travel-related expenses

Essential items and support during her transition


This isn't about a vacation or a convenience. This is about helping someone escape abuse and giving her a chance to start over.


Domestic violence doesn't just leave physical scars. It steals confidence, security, and hope. Right now, she is trying to find the courage to leave everything she knows behind in order to save herself. We want her to know that she is not making that journey alone.


If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, you will be helping bring someone out of danger and into safety. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser could help us reach someone who can.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read her story and for helping us bring her home.


Every dollar helps. Every share matters. Every act of kindness brings her one step closer to safety.

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