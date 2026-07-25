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Domestic violence survivor and her 3 boys

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Lara

Domestic violence survivor and her 3 boys

i’m a survivor of physical , verbal and emotional abuse I spent 11 years with the man that oved promised to love and to protect me , we have three boys together and the day I finally had enough was the day he was planning on dumping my body into lake Okeechobee Fl , that day changed our lives forever God was with me that day i believe that 1000% I held on till help finally arrived and he was taken into custody, little did I know that wasn’t the end of our struggles days after I was released from the hospital I went back home to be with my boys I thought we would be okay but little did I know we were going to lose everything our cars our home everything because I couldn’t afford it and it wasn’t because I didn’t work I did but it was his company at the end of the day nothing was under my name I was the only dealing with customers supplies employees but nothing was to my name , now I’m living home to home between friends and people I know but it’s nothing stable I’ve applied for multiple jobs but no one has called or answered my calls .


I need help getting back on my feet I need help getting a place of our own and a decent car. And to give my boys a safe space something we never had something I wasn’t able to provide to them since they were brought to this world.


thank you , to everyone who donates and shares this God bless you all


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