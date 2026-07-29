Domestic violence survivor

Hello! My name is Jaime and I never imagined I would be in a position like this ever. I’m 33 yrs old and I have a 9 year old son. My son and I fled from our home in January 2026 due to a domestic violence issue in which his father attempted to strangle me. Our son burst into the room upon hearing the sound of me being strangled and he is the only reason I am alive today. His father and I were together for 15 years, and I now have nothing but clothes as that’s all I was able to escape with. Since the incident I have found a job and been approved for an apartment. I graduate from college in December and hopefully I’ll be able to find a better job. But right now after paying a deposit, 1st month rent, utilities, insurance and buying groceries. I am stuck in a position where I might have to take a loan out to furnish our place. I don’t receive any government assistance due to my fear of a custody battle and I don’t have any family that can afford to lend a hand. I’m so close to reaching so many of my goals I just need a little help. Please and thank you for taking the time to read this even you can’t help. 💚