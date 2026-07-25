Domestic Violence/ Desperately Needing To Relocate

I am in Desperate Need of Help. I have tried to get help from the people that I love and they said they love me but won't talk to me or help me leave this 8 year mentally, emotionally, and physical abusive relationship. I tried to go to the two DV shelters we have but she seems to always find me no matter what I do. I have gotten restraining orders on her and have put her in jail but nothing phases her. I am trying to relocate back to NY where I livex before I moved to Spokane, WA to live with her. There is one person in my life that I can see stay with and get help from and that's my best friend who lives in New York. My best friend is not able to help me with money because her health is in very poor condition she has had a few strokes and has a very bad heart.









I am so drained emotionally from the name calling, picking on me, putting me down, telling me nothing I do or say is good enough. I am so tired of being told I'm not enough. My heart can not take anymore.





I am so sick of the physical abuse getting hands put on me, pushed, pinched, hair pulled, things thrown on me, told to sleep on the couch.





I am so tired of things being thrown in my face because I have health issues now myself and my doctor won't let me work. I am in the process of applying for my disability.





I am hiding from her now because the last straw was a week and a half ago she pepper sprayed me so bad I couldn't see where I was going. I walked out in the middle of the road not knowing I did that and I got hit by a car. I was in the hospital. I just got out a couple of days ago. She tried to kill me she always said she would if I left her or made her angry enough I just didn't think she would do it because i thought she truly cared for me and I thought she really loved me we were together for almost 8 years. I never thought in million years this would be my life. Things in the beginning were wonderfully amazing I never thought the person I love would turn on me.





I want to get out of this state she keeps finding where I am at and I know for a fact she will try to kill me again.





If anyon could find it in there hearts to help me I would be so appreciative and thank you. The girl scares me so bad . It has gotten to the point where I have to constantly look over my shoulder and watch my surroundings like I said I will be so thankful if anyone could help me.



