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Domestic violence against children and wife

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Chamberlain

Domestic violence against children and wife

My name is Megan Chamberlain, I’m the Mom to two amazing teenagers. In September of 2023 I married a man who claimed to be a man of faith. Shortly after we were married, he turned abusive. It started out by him placing a hidden camera in our bedroom to watch me while he was away. After I found it, we started counseling right away to work on trust issues. At that time I was told all hidden cameras had been disposed of. Unfortunately, that was not the case. On January 3rd 2026, my 14 year old son found a hidden camera in my daughters then 16 year old daughters bathroom. It was pointed directly at her glass shower door. I immediately called 911. After three weeks of questioning who would do this to us and asking my husband multiple times if it was him, I was informed by the detective that they knew who it was. At that time I again asked my husband if it was his and he finally confessed it was. We immediately separated. He moved to his parents house, where he started to play the victim. He filed for divorce in early March. We had an agreement that would allow my children and I to move into a rental and start our lives over. Unfortunately, as soon as I moved out of our marital home, and he moved back in, he called off all agreements. He makes 4 times the amount I do. I can not continue to fight him with a lawyer. My children and I are barely scraping by while he is out living his best life. I need to raise some money to continue to fight him. I deserve half of what we had built together. There is still an ongoing investigation so I can not give out anymore details then what is here. However, he also admitting in writing, in a statement to the courts that he did in fact do this.

Please help me continue to fight my soon to be ex husband and help my kids and I re-build our life that he has destroyed.

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