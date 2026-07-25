Dolphins Lives Matter!!

Help Protect Dolphins and Marine Mammals from Strandings – Supporting NOAA's Stranding Response Efforts

Dolphins and other marine mammals are facing increasing threats from disease, toxins, noise pollution, bycatch, and habitat changes, leading to heartbreaking strandings on our shores. Every year, dedicated responders work tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and return these intelligent animals to the ocean.

I am raising funds to support critical marine mammal rescue and conservation work, specifically contributing to and volunteering in coordination with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response

Program. This program coordinates the National Marine Mammal Stranding Response Network, which responds to sick, injured, distressed, or stranded dolphins, whales, seals, and more across the U.S., including here in Florida.

Your donation will help:

Support response teams with equipment, training, and resources for rescues Aid in data collection and research to prevent future strandings





Fundraising Goal: $50,000

Breakdown of How Funds Will Be Used (100% Transparent):

$15,000 – Equipment & supplies for dolphin observation and stranding response support (rescue gear, monitoring tools, safety equipment) $10,000 – Training, certification, and field support for volunteers working with authorized marine mammal response networks $10,000 – Direct contributions and resources to support the NOAA Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program and local network partners in Florida $8,000 – Public awareness, education, and outreach campaigns to prevent future strandings (social media, events, materials) $7,000 – Administrative costs, travel for response coordination, and emergency response funds

Every donation moves us closer to protecting dolphins and marine mammals. Your support directly helps responders save lives and gather data to stop beachings before they happen.

Current Progress: $5 raised (thank you to our first donor!)

Milestones:

$500 – First equipment purchase $2,500 – Begin training support $10,000 – First major contribution to NOAA network efforts $25,000 – Halfway – major impact begins $50,000 – Full mission launch





Directly back NOAA network efforts to save marine lives

As Sir Knight Rev. Dr. David J Fister, Ph.D. I am personally committed to observing, protecting, and advocating for these incredible creatures. Funds raised here will be used transparently to advance this important work alongside official partners.

Every dollar counts — $1, $5, $10, $50, or $100 helps make a real difference in keeping dolphins and marine mammals thriving in our oceans. Together, we can turn the tide against beachings and honor the intelligence and beauty of dolphins.

Thank you for your support! Updates, photos from the field, and impact reports will be posted regularly.

#DolphinRescue #MarineMammalProtection #NOAA