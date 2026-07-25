Every child deserves a safe, loving, and permanent home. We are on a journey to adopt a child and give them the family they deserve. While this has always been our dream, the costs involved in the adoption process—including legal fees, agency expenses, travel, and required paperwork—are more than we can manage alone.

We are asking for your support to help make this dream a reality. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to welcoming a child into a home filled with love, care, and opportunity.

Your generosity will directly help cover the necessary adoption expenses and give a child the chance to grow up in a stable and loving family. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in our journey and for helping us change a child's life forever.