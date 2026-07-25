Doing the best I can, failing isn't a option.

I'm new to the State of Texas and it's been a pretty hard road so far. I'm simply going to humble myself and reach out to the world and God. I've been out of work for almost 2 months and I'm critically falling behind on my financial obligations. I've been slowly surviving on my savings and it's running out. I need a little bit of financial help to make sure that I don't loose my house and can continue to stay on track with my bills, my daughter is about to head back to school and it's my responsibility to provide her with all the clothes and supplies she'll need. I've just a week ago started working again but my financial situation has gotten so bad that I'm struggling to afford gas and insurance for my car. I'm keeping my head on straight a doing everything I possibly can but I'm struggling. I simply asking for a little support. Anything and everything can help and I'll forever be indebted to you. God bless you and thank you for your time.