Doggie in need!

Zala, Has been with us for 4 years. She imediatly took our hearts. She is a mini dachound. She loves to snuggle and borrow under the covers. She is very loving dog adn has been what many would call a therapy dog. She was with us thru many not so pleasant parts of our lives over the that few years. She never ever turns her back no matter how difficult our days are. Well she is in need of a littel extra carring and prayers. She needs a couple medical procedures that my kids and i jsut cant afford right at the moment. She has ocular proptosis, which is making is hard for her to see and if treated quickly woud keep her from loosing her eyes which means all her vision.