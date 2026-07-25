Dog mom & animal rescuer need HELP

Good Woman In Danger Of Losing Home After A Bad Divorce.





Michelle Bueno is a good woman in danger of losing her home after a bad divorce.





A lengthy legal battle has this dog mom of two precious pups she calls, 'the babies', battling not only aftermath of operations on her foot, knee and hip replacement surgery, fibromyalgia and trauma from an abusive relationship, but also an orchestrated attempt by a vindictive ex-husband to leave her and her dogs homeless.





She has nowhere else to go and her dogs would end up euthanized if put in shelters. The situation is just that ugly





Her ex-husband didn't want to be married anymore and afterwards, wants Michelle out on the sidewalk!





She needs help to fight this fight and any donation is gratefully, eternally appreciated.





'Love' shouldn't hurt.