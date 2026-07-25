Documented and Evidenced Retaliatory Eviction

This household is being forced to relocate under the immediate pressure of an eviction that followed a documented pattern of retaliatory conduct.





We urgently ask that this situation be reviewed with the seriousness it warrants.





Throughout the tenancy, the occupants made repeated, good-faith efforts to obtain basic clarity regarding rent processing, account standing, habitability concerns, and even the authority of management itself. Those efforts were met not with transparency, but with ongoing uncertainty.





Payments were returned without clear explanation, ledger entries were altered without notice, and no definitive statement was ever provided confirming the true status of the account.





As a result, the household was left in prolonged and destabilizing limbo, unable to determine how to comply or resolve the situation. This lack of clear communication and shifting account records has directly contributed to the current crisis and the impending displacement.





Given these circumstances, we respectfully but urgently request immediate review and intervention