Help pay for the surgery for Dobby

Dobby is our sweet 2-year-old cat who we adopted as a baby. He’s always been full of personality, loves being around people, and never says no to food or a treat. He’s truly part of our family.





This past weekend, Dobby experienced a sudden medical emergency and was rushed to the vet, where we found out he has a urinary blockage. This is a life-threatening condition in cats that requires immediate treatment and hospitalization. Without it, he wouldn’t survive.





He is currently receiving care, and we are doing everything we can to give him the best chance at recovery. Unfortunately, the cost of his treatment is just under $5,000, which is more than we can handle on our own.





We’re asking for any help you can give, whether that’s a donation or simply sharing this with others. Every single share and every dollar truly makes a difference and brings us closer to getting Dobby healthy and back home where he belongs.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for supporting Dobby during this difficult time. It means more to us than we can express.





– Alex Bragg & Kamya Caldwell