Do you think that peace of mind has a price tag?

I didn't until I started watching someone close to me become a shell of her usual self, all because of a situation her son unwittingly got involved in, a good kid who would always willingly help anyone he could. Unfortunately, it ended up being his downfall.





In true mama bear fashion, my friend is doing everything to help her son explore every avenue available to get the restitution that will mean the difference between jail time and probation for him. She knows that even though he doesn't say much, for a kid who's never been in trouble, the idea of jail must be terrifying, because it is terrifying to her, causing her to lose sleep, the ability to eat or even think straight.





He's trying hard to do his part but how much can you do when you lose your job and can only work the odd job here and there, and the amount you're responsible for exceeds your culpability. It's hard to pay back what you never possessed.





So, if you've ever been in a position where your mama/papa bear instincts just can't be turned off even to the detriment of your own health or believe in second chances and are in a position to help, any donation would be greatly appreciated.





Thanks for your time.





Even a re-post or share could be life changing.































































































































