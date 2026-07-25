Do you believe in miracles?

Hello my name is Delvis and I would like to share a bit of our testimony. My wonderful husband Freddy, a retired veteran of the A.R.M.Y served for 13 years as a firefighter. Otherwise, an active and healthy man was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at only 34 years old. At the time we were engaged to be married that August. However, as soon as I heard the news I jumped on a plane to Texas where he was stationed without hesitation. I just knew I wanted and needed to be by his side through it all. We decided to get married and in a matter of 3 days we packed everything and drove back to NY. Fortunately, he was able to start treatment right away. We put our faith and trust in the Lord. We had faith he would heal Freddy. After almost a year of radiation and chemo. We were finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The prognosis was looking good. Finally they did his surgery May/2024. We finally heard those sweet words we were so longing for” He is Cancer Free! That was one of the best days of our lives.

However, it all took a quick turn for the worse when 7 days post surgery the day I was supposed to bring him back home he has a massive bleed overnight. He slipped into a coma. He was on life support. All of his major organs were failing. In a matter of 3 days he went into the OR 8 times to stop the bleeding . My world turned upside down. I was confused it wasn’t supposed to be this way. The doctors didn’t seem hopeful they thought he wasn’t going to make. But I didn’t care what they thought. I never lost my faith in God! I knew he had everything under control. I remember asking God to please do a miracle to please save him. And thank goodness he did!

After several months Freddy finally woke back up. And not only did he wake up God is so good that there were no neurological damage. He was able to learn how to walk again. By the end of Aug. he was back home. The doctors were in shock. They saw a miracle first hand.

Recovery was a long process but then he started to get healthy again. We were so relieved. Thinking that cancer was a thing of the past we decided to put it behind us. We confidently made plans for our future. We even had our dream wedding this past 12/27/25. We celebrated with our family and friends. Everything was magical.

However, our happiness was short lived. Literally the following day Freddy’s health began to quickly declined. After several weeks the doctors discovered the cancer came back. This time Stage 4. We were devastated. It seemed as if people unintentionally were preparing us accept defeat. To accept that I would lose my husband. And once more I would say. Do you believe in miracles? If God did it before he will do it again! We put all of our faith and trust in the Lord! Giving up is not an option. I admire him so much he is the bravest, strongest most kindest person, he is a great husband and father.My best friend. A strong leader who’s served his country proudly. Giving up is not an option!

I have asked God many nights to give us a miracle to please save him. To please put people that will help us in our path. And so God placed a friend and a wonderful nurse that told us about Dr. Makis’s protocol. We did our research we immediately felt this was going to work. It didn’t just make sense scientifically but we felt peace in our heart. I believe that’s Gods way of letting us know we’re headed towards the right direction. We attended his conference where we met a community full of wonderful people that had as much hope as we do! We found encouragement! We found hope!

We have decided to start the process along with his chemo with faith in God this will work. However, these alternatives medications are very costly and it’s hard for us to afford. We are not too proud to recognize and accept we need your help. I promised my husband I will always fight for and advocate for him everywhere I can use my voice. So today I am humbly asking for your help to be able to continue getting Freddy the medications and alternative therapies he needs. No amount is to small or big. Whatever God puts in your heart is greatly appreciated. If you’re not able to donate it’s ok with your prayers is more than enough. As prayers is the best gift anyone can give us. The word says “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them" Matthew 18:20 (NIV).

Once again I ask you, Do you believe in miracles? Because we do! We have faith that Freddy will be healed in Jesus name! Thank you all in advance for your love, kindness and support. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts! 💕