Calling this the "Do Or Die" campaign, because that's what it is.





For 15-years I've wage an information campaign on the streets. What I refer to as "the "frontlines of the fight." And now at a moment in time when that war is needed more than ever we're all being attacked, myself more than ever.

But I'm not backing down. I'm moving forward. But I can't do it alone. I need your help to continue in this mission. I've never pushed hard for support. What little I could make on the streets would be enough for me to get by. But I've suffered a major setback. The home I have was lost to a mortgage fraud. I'm facing homelessness. Rents being what they are I need to double my income, just to find a place to live.

I have solutions, but they need time to grow. One is the new Internet Connected Live-Streaming Wagon. I'm positive that it will succeed, but I'm in the middle of putting it together. Once it's on the streets it will start to generate income. And if all goes well, it will allow the mission to continue even stronger.





What I need now. A monthly income to get me into a new home. I'm asking for monthly contributions of any amount you wish to give. I need this just to show prospective landlords that I have the income to pay the rent.

What I can give in return, beyond my undying gratitude, are lifetime subscriptions to my channel. Once I get up and running any members that wish to view my live-stream will pay set price on a per-month basis. Other discounts on merchandise and such will also apply.





I want to thank all of you in advance for your help. I can only promise you one thing. Allow me to keep in this fight and I will continue until they carry me off on my shield.





God bless you all,

Badass Uncle Sam





P.S.; Could you also add a prayer. Thanks.