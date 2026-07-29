Do not neglect to do good and to share what you ha

Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.

Hebrews 13:16

Hello my name is Tamara, I’m 23 years old and would love to travel the world!! I’m a Christian and would love to visit countries and spread the word of Christ and Love. I have been saving for 2 years, but I am not at my full goal of $60,000 so that I can travel for 6 months and be able to afford food and lodging. I also plan to vlog my way thru mission of love. With every thing happening in the world today, losing great leaders like Charlie Kirk, and now Chud the builder facing an unknown future for doing what he felt in his heart was right, we need to keep up our crusade! My timeline starts 1 June 2026..For Charlie’s birthday October 14, I want to do a special live stream in Seoul, South Korea, one of the last places Charlie visited before his untimely murder spreading his Christian views. Anything you donate is appreciated and will be put to good use. Please help me fulfill my mission in faith, love and peace! Thank you in advance for your support and generosity. Tamara