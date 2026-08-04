Do miracles still exist...?

Life basically, I had a car payment due on July 27 and I don't start my new job until August 10th. I live in my car, so I can't afford for it to get taken. Right now I'm in a tight spot between jobs, and losing my car would leave me with nowhere to go.





The funds will help cover my car payment, insurance, windshield repair, and other life costs to get me through to when I start work. Once I'm settled in my new job, I'll be back on solid ground. Your support would mean everything to me during this gap. Thank you for standing with me.