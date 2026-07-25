!!!UPDATE from DJ's mother!!! We are updating this fundraiser because the needs of DJ's case have changed. DJ had court yesterday and was given a bond, which is great news! However, it is still more than our family can manage alone at this time. Our immediate goal right now is to raise $7,500 to cover DJ's bond. That is 10% of $75,000. We did find someone able to get him out once we reach 5% ($3,750) and we can pay the remainder balance off in payments. DJ turns 18 on 7/28 and if we are unable to bond him out before then, they will take him to the county jail and my moma heart can't even bear the thought of that. I am not only asking, but begging you to consider donating and/or sharing this fundraiser to help us bring DJ home so he can be surrounded by family and continue working on his future. Thank you for continuing to stand with our family. Whether you donate, share this fundraiser, or keep us in your prayers, every act of kindness makes a difference.





Our family is asking for help during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced.





DJ recently graduated from high school and was looking forward to beginning his career as an electrician. He has always loved working with his hands, enjoys spending time fishing, and was excited about building his future. Like many young people, he had dreams, goals, and plans for the next chapter of his life.





Everything changed after a tragic vehicle crash involving a pedestrian who passed away from their injuries. As a result, they are trying to have DJ tried as an adult for second-degree murder. These are extremely serious charges, and the legal process ahead will be lengthy and complex.





Because this is an active case involving a juvenile, we will not discuss evidence, legal strategy, or circumstances beyond what has already been made public. We respect the judicial process and believe every person deserves a fair and thorough legal defense.





After DJ's initial court appearance, our family believed certain steps would be taken on his behalf. When those expectations were not met, we made the difficult decision that it was necessary to seek new legal counsel immediately. Given the seriousness of the charges, having experienced representation from this point forward is critical.





This unexpected situation has placed an overwhelming financial burden on our family. The cost of experienced legal representation, investigators, expert witnesses, and other necessary case expenses quickly reaches tens of thousands of dollars—far beyond what we can manage on our own.





We are raising funds solely to help cover DJ's legal defense and related case expenses. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward ensuring he has the representation and resources needed to navigate this process.





If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser. We also ask that you keep everyone affected by this tragedy—including the pedestrian's loved ones, DJ, and our family—in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.



