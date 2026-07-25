Running toward Freedom from the Swampy System

So here’s the thing—the current phase I’m in has me fighting for freedom from in abusively narcissistic system & in over my head with legalized abuse via. the courts





This is insane story? YES!





Devoted to Christ.

19 1/2+ years of marriage, 9 children grown from scratch in my belly with the same man. Abuse started escalating in 2020. I stayed silent for years praying things would improve…they only got worse.

I finally spoke out in 2025 (he hit me- I got a restraining order).





He filed for divorce as soon as I held him accountable.





That abuse has only continued through weaponizing the upside down legal system.





I’m starting over.





Thank you for your support, prayers, or shares.



