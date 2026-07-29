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Divorced Mother Of 5

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTitania Jones

Fundraiser funds will be received by Titania Jones

Divorced Mother Of 5

Hi, my name is Ty. I’m a mother of five. I’m currently going through a divorce and I need help on relocating, starting over in a new environment, getting new things for me and my children. Here’s a little background history. I was married for 12 years and I went through a lot of Mental, Emotional, Physical abuse. I’m not going to act like everything was his fault, I’m the blame as well, but mostly I would act out on stuff he did, for example, if he came in drunk starting with me, it would shift the whole atmosphere in my house me and my children will go from being happy watching movies too miserable soon as he answered the door so then I would act out and take it to a whole new level after me being pushed there, I was abandoned for years, stuck in the house with my kids 24 seven besides going to work and back home. I didn’t have a personal life outside of my children because he was the type that didn’t want me to go around other people, many nights I would lay home crying because he would leave out and never come back home until early in the morning the next day. so I begin going through a severe depression after us losing our 1st son together, I cried every day having to bury my son in 2024 because I’ve never experienced nothing like that in my life. He didn’t even come to my baby‘s grave with me and our other children, and when I would cry at night because I still was grieving the barrier of our son he will make me feel as if I was bothering him and he would always tell me I can’t be around us, so I never got to grieve like I was supposed to because if I cried too loud, he would say something so I begin to hold it in because I knew I couldn’t show him any sign of weakness. Long story short one day I woke up. I heard the voice of God tell me it is now time to leave. I packed me and my Children stuff and I went to another city after a week, he used the children against me and I decide to go back because they started missing their father, but this was the last straw the next time I heard the voice of God Loud and Clear say until you close these doors new door doors won’t open for you. It’s time to leave and never look back, Our Marriage Started Off Wrong We Physically Fought the night before our wedding it took me a while to realize that I was sleeping with the enemy after praying to God and him revealing some things to me.so I am standing here today, knowing that is an ongoing battle that I’m fighting, but I do trust God and I need your help to start over. Thanks.

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