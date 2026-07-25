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Divine Intervention gave us Baby Milaya too early

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$40 USD

Fundraiser created byJenesse Myers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jenesse Myers

Divine Intervention gave us Baby Milaya too early

I am starting this fundraiser on behalf of our granddaughter Milaya May. Milaya was born at 34 weeks via emergency C-section.


Milaya’s parents (Bri and Trynt) decided they wanted to go have dinner. Bri ended up wanting to go to a place about an hour and 30 minutes away due to a craving. When leaving the mall Bri unfortunately experienced a placenta abruption. This means her placenta detached with baby still in womb. Trynt got her to the car and drove very quickly to the hospital. From the time of the placenta abruption to the time the baby was out was one hour and three minutes. Bri ended up needing a blood transfusion, unfortunately, but she is doing good.


Baby Milaya was born 6/8/26 at 4 lbs 0.9 oz and 17 inches. When she arrived, she did not cry and wasn’t breathing on her own, so she needed immediate oxygen and was sent to the NICU. The doctors did not know how long she went without oxygen but it could have been that entire hour. She was too little to do a hypothermic process to stop her brain from swelling, so we had to wait 24 hours to make sure she wasn’t having any seizures. She was receiving neuro checks as well. Thankfully, day two they were able to stop the Neuro checks and she was also able to get off oxygen day 3, thank God. She still has a feeding tube and lost a bit of weight, and is just now back to birth weight. They are trying bottles to get her to get all feeds from bottles and not the feeding tube. She could be in there up until her due date, which would be around July 21 but could also leave before that if she can get all of her feeds consistently through her bottle.


We are thankful for the divine intervention that 1. Caused mom and dad to be an hour and a half away in a big city, when they really actually had no plans of doing that 2. That after a loss of oxygen, she was able to breathe on her own so quickly. And 3. That mom and her have, by the grace of God, survived such a scary ordeal.


Bri and Trynt have remained at the hospital to make sure Milaya is not alone and to make sure someone’s there every three hours for her feedings. They are a young family without much already and could really use any help anyone’s able to give. Their bills are still coming to and they are staying in the Nicu due to not being able to afford a nearby hotel. If Milaya is in the hospital, they will have to come back back-and-forth that hour and a half each way when they do need to come home. They are struggling financially and don’t have a way to pay their upcoming bills much less have the money for proper meals while they’re.


Again, anything you can do is always appreciated even a prayer to ensure that they come home soon.

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