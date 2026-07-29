My name is Sarah Malcangi and I created Discovering Truth as a way to share the truth with others. I grew up in Atheism and didn’t become a Christ follower until I was 24 years old. I spent years looking for truth and when I found Christ my life was forever changed.





I write about a lot of topics about defending the Christian faith, encouraging Christians to know what they believe and why, biblical prophecy, and the unseen realm. I also try to share important news from around the world that you won’t hear anywhere else.

Your donations and prayers are always appreciated and helps with research projects and the cost of running Discovering Truth.



