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Discipling Students at Howard University

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byXavier Robiou

Discipling Students at Howard University

My Name and Story

My name is Xavier Robiou, and I am a Haitian American Howard University alumnus from North Miami Beach, Florida. I earned my bachelor's degree in health sciences while attending Howard University on a full football scholarship. After fully dedicating my life to Christ in 2023, Reformed University Fellowship (RUF) became the most defining part of my college experience by providing critical community, accountability, and scriptural truth when I faced personal storms and athletic injuries. This profound transformation shifted my heart away from my childhood dream of playing professional football toward a deeper calling to lead and shepherd college students.  


What is RUF & My Vision?

RUF is a ministry located on 190 college campuses across the nation, and it aims to reach and equip college students to serve Christ under the shepherding and leadership of an ordained minister and campus interns. Life on a college campus is an incredible experience, but many students quietly battle isolation, loneliness, and feeling overwhelmed by things outside their control. For both student-athletes and everyone else on campus, it is so easy to base how we feel about ourselves on how well we are doing. We let our grades, sports stats, and what people think of us define our value.  

When those things fall apart, we are left feeling totally lost, anxious, and questioning who we really are. That is exactly why college campuses need Jesus. Instead of constantly stressing over performance, students can find a secure identity as God's loved sons and daughters. This changes anxiety into a steady "God-fidence," letting us live with real honesty and peace. That is why I want to give back and share the same life-changing community and encouragement that RUF gave me during my own tough college years.  


My Financial Goals

My goal is to raise an annual operating budget of $80,000 to fund this mission. This is how your generous contributions will directly support my work on campus:  

• Personnel Expenses (60%): Covers salary, employer payroll taxes, and housing allowances.  

• Benefits (16.9%): Covers insurance benefits, disability coverage, and counseling resources.  

• Ministry & Outreach (11.6%): Covers all student-related outreach, such as buying lunch or coffee during 1-on-1 mentorship meetings, weekly Bible study food, or gas to drive students to church.  

• General Administration (11.5%): Covers operational costs to sustain RUF at Howard at a high level.  


How You Can Partner With Me

 To support my specific work with RUF at Howard, please use the direct links below so your contribution is routed straight to my account:  

• CLICK HERE TO GIVE ONLINE: givetoruf.org/donate/xavier.robiou (This is my direct, official RUF donor link).  

• GIVING BY CHECK: Please make checks payable to Reformed University Fellowship and write my ministry code "7456" in the memo line.  

Mail to: Reformed University Fellowship, PO BOX 890004, Charlotte, NC 28289  


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