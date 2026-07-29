Discipleship training school! 🕊️

Hi! I hope this message finds you well, and that I could just have a little bit of your time!





A few months ago I thought I had everything out. I had the plans for my life all mapped out, little did I know the Lord was preparing my heart for something completely different. The plans I had crumbled, and in that I could see how complacent I had been living. I sat with the Lord and asked that He would reveal what His plans for me looked like.





In my time of sitting with Him, the Lord placed missions work on my heart. A seed that had be planted years before. I wrestled with this because.. why me? The Lord reminded me of the Great Commission in Matthew 28 - to GO OUT and make disciples of ALL nations! I knew my why needed to become a yes!





With that, I will be joining a discipleship training school (DTS) this Fall - called Fire and Fragrance! This is a 5-month mission experience comprised of two parts; Outreach and Lecture. It provides an opportunity for myself to grow in my relationship with Jesus, receive practical missions training, and be sent out to reach the lost. I will be in Nashville Tennessee for two and a half months and then be sent to another country to spread the good news for two and half months!





I am needing to fundraise around $10,000! This is where I would love to invite you in. Being able to receive your support in this would impact me greatly. Receiving support doesn’t just look like donating money, because I understand not everyone may be in position to be able to! I would love your support through prayer. I believe in the power of prayer and calling on the Lord. I have seen His great works and I know He is never far from us. If you cannot donate my question would be, would you pray for me as I step into this season?





Thank you so much for taking time out of your day to read!

If you have any questions, or would like to know more feel free to reach out to me!





“A person’s heart plans his way, but the Lord determines his steps.”

‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭16‬:‭9‬



