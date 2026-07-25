Discipleship for Millions in Middle East in Farsi

My wife and I have dedicated our lives to sharing the message of God's love and peace. After living in a Islamic country in Asia for over 16 years, we saw firsthand the deep spiritual hunger that exists in many parts of the world. Inspired by our experiences, God led my wife to write 39 evangelism and discipleship booklets in English (and I wrote one booklet). These resources were published, and thousands have been sold, helping people grow in faith.





Now, we feel called to take the next step: translating these materials into Farsi, for millions of people rejecting Islam. Our plan is to translate all 40 booklets, including a Teacher's Manual, and print them in a nearby country. We will print 1,000 copies of each booklet (and 10,000 of the first one), as well as the Teacher's Manual. Distribution within the Islamic country will be handled by trusted Christian leaders, ensuring these resources reach those who need them most. Additionally, we plan to ship about 80 copies of every material back to the USA for use in Farsi-speaking churches here.





We believe that millions of people in are searching for the peace, truth, and love that only God can provide. With your support, we can help them discover forgiveness, hope, and a relationship with God. Please consider giving to help us bring these life-changing resources to millions in who are longing for truth and love.





Translate 40 small booklets @ $400 each = $16,000

Translate Discipler’s Guide (Teacher’s Manual). = 4,800

Total Needed for Translation = $20,800





Print 10,000 copies of the 1st booklet, “Who is Jesus?” = $ 5,500

Print 1,000 copies of the other 39 booklets @ $600 each = $23,400

Print 1,000 copies of the Discipler’s Guide (Teacher’s Manual) = $ 8,500

Total Needed for Printing = $37,400





Ship 80 Copies of all materials to US for distribution to here = $ 1,800





Total Needed = $60,000







