Disabling disease

I was recently diagnosed with meniers disease 13 weeks ago, I can't work due to constant dizziness, my car is up for repossession within the next 3 maybe 4 weeks, I need a stronger anti depressant since this all has been very stressful and my Dr won't prescribe anything because I owe him 1900 for the tests they did for the diagnosis, I need to give them at least half of that before I can get anything, anything you can do will be greatly appreciated 🙏🙏 thank you , also I'm already blind in my right eye and because of this disease my left eye is becoming blurry.