Donate for a disabled car

Hello everybody, I'm a disabled person and I use a wheelchair. I need to own a car equipped to help me get around because the infrastructure in my country is not equipped for people with disabilities. My attempts to launch a donation campaign on other platforms were unsuccessful. Therefore, you can support me here please. This car costs about 10000 us dollars. so, donate any amount you could.

Since I am a socially shy person who does not want my name or any information about my personality to be revealed among family and friends, please excuse me regarding this point.



God bless all of you with my deep thanks.

