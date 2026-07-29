Disabled Woman Fighting to Stay Independent

My name is Lana, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help.

I relocated for my health, so I am without help from close friends or family.

Unfortunately over the past year, my life has changed dramatically. I am separated from my husband, navigating significant financial challenges, and pursuing disability benefits. While I work through that process, I am struggling to cover basic living expenses and maintain my independence

One of my biggest challenges is transportation. I don't have transportation options in the area I live. Having a reliable vehicle would allow me to get to appointments, handle daily responsibilities and maintain some stability during an uncertain time. Without dependable transportation, every aspect of life becomes more difficult.

The funds raised will be used for:

Purchasing a reliable used vehicle

Insurance, registration, and licensing costs

Essential household bills and utilities

Unexpected expenses while I pursue disability benefits

I know many people are facing hardships of their own, and I do not take this request lightly. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would mean just as much.

I have spent much of my life caring for others, my family, animals, and the people I love. Right now, I am asking for help so I can get through this difficult chapter and build a more stable future.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Every donation, no matter the size, and every share helps more than you know.

With gratitude,

Lana



