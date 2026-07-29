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Disabled woman deathly afraid of losing her hom

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byheather Heathergoodman

Fundraiser funds will be received by heather Heathergoodman

Disabled woman deathly afraid of losing her hom

🌟🏠 **From Despair to Hope: Saving Our Home** 📆✨

It was a chilly morning when I received that shocking letter in the mail. My heart sank as I read it—my house had been sold at tax sale due to an oversight on my exemption application. That moment, filled with disbelief and fear, felt like a punch to the gut. Here I am, living paycheck to paycheck while caring for my two disabled dogs, trying to hold onto our last piece of stability—our home.

But here’s where you come in. This isn’t just about me or even about these four walls that have sheltered us from life's storms; it’s about keeping a safe haven intact against all odds. We are not numbers on a page but real people who count on kindness and support, especially now when we need hope the most.

I believe in miracles—the little ones like finding an extra dollar in your coat pocket at just the right time. And I’m hoping you might be feeling that kind of magic today because every bit helps us keep our home safe from the threat of losing it to a stranger's hands, as heart-wrenching as that thought is.

"It takes but one positive thought when given a chance to survive and spread," wrote Rhonda Byrne in "The Power." Today, I am asking you for your positive thoughts—for kindness, understanding, and compassion towards us. Your support could be the difference between standing on shaky ground or finding secure footing once more under our own roof.

🧡**How You Can Help**: Every dollar counts! Whether it’s $5 or $50, every donation brings us closer to stabilizing our lives again. Imagine how good you'll feel knowing that by helping out, you’ve helped keep a home from being turned into someone else’s story of heartbreak and loss.

Please share this message if you can relate—let’s rally around each other in times of need. Together, we have the power to turn despair into hope and sadness into joy again. Thank you for your time, your concern, and whatever support you might be able to offer right now. 💕🏠

#SaveOurHome #FromDespairToHope #RealPeopleMakingABigDifference

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