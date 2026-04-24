Disabled Widow Needs Help Please

Hello, my name is Carrie. I hate to be on here and I wasn't sure if I should do this or not, but here it goes. I am just needing a little help to get by. I know times are tough for everyone right now. I am disabled, but I am still trying to find anyone to give me work. I am trying to pet sit or dog walk or anything that I can do without killing my body. If you feel so inclined to help, thank you. If not, I completely understand.