Disabled Veteran's Stolen Tools Fund

As a disabled veteran with three disabled children, I recently purchased essential tools for my business after saving for 8 months. Unfortunately, all my tools were stolen from my truck, leaving me without any means to provide for my family. I'm reaching out to the kind-hearted community on GiveSendGo to help me replace these crucial tools. My tools are the only source of income for my family, and I humbly ask for your support to get back on my feet. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will bring hope and stability to my family. Thank you for your generosity.