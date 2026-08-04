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Disabled Veteran & Single Dad Needs Help

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRobert Young

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robert Young

Disabled Veteran & Single Dad Needs Help

Hello, my name is Robert Young. I’m a disabled military veteran and a single father doing everything I can to take care of my children and keep life moving forward.


Right now, I’m facing one of the hardest seasons of my life.


My truck has broken down and needs repairs, and without it, I’m struggling to get to work, make money, take care of my kids, and handle basic daily needs. It may just be a vehicle to some people, but for me and my children, it’s our only way to survive and stay afloat.


Like many veterans, I’ve tried to carry the weight on my own for as long as I could. I’m not someone who likes asking for help, but I’ve reached a point where I can’t do this alone anymore.


As a single parent, every setback hits twice as hard. When I can’t work, my children feel it too. I’m doing my best to stay strong for them, but right now I need a helping hand to get through this rough time and back on my feet.



This fundraiser will help cover:



  • Truck repairs
  • Transportation to work
  • Bills and emergency expenses
  • Basic needs for my children



If you can donate, no matter how small, it would mean more than words can say. And if you can’t donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could make a huge difference for my family.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support, prayers, or kindness you can give.


God bless,

Robert Young



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