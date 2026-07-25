Disabled Veteran Needs Tuition Help

After 23 years of military, contractor and government civilian service, our family has come upon hard times. I am a 100% Disabled veteran (VA TPD) and we are surviving (barely) on that money; however, due to my injuries getting worse, I lost a job and we went from $160k in 2024, to $20k income in 2025 and only my disability this year.





We lost everything in bankruptcy. Our home, our car and most of our household goods are gone. We've resorted to staying with family until I can get us back on our feet.





My wife, and two stepchildren (ages 6 and 7) depend upon me for everything. On top of that, this year my wife was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and we have no health insurance other than CHAMPVA for her. She's been returning to Colombia for treatment there because it's cheaper.





I've been denied SSDI twice. Thankfully, I have a second back surgery on June 22nd and I hope it will make a significant difference so I can find work. Either way, I need to retrain. I've worked hard to take and passed the pre-requisites for the Radiology Technologist program at nearby Mohave College and was accepted.





Unfortunately, since my student loans were discharged previously under my VA disability rating, I can't get another student loan. I would greatly appreciate your help in paying my tuition, uniforms, books and fees. Immediate need is $2,500 to cover Fall semester which needs to be paid no later than 15 July 2026.





I'm doing everything I can to keep working and support my family on my own, but this would help us get back on our feet.