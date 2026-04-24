Disabled Veteran Needs Help

Hi I hope you are doing good. I’m a disabled veteran and I’ve been hit with emergencies that have wiped me out and are causing me to struggle badly, which stresses me and effects my ptsd. I’m really down and worried. My dog has been sick a lot, so many vet visits. My AC and dryer went out too and it’s been real hot. I just need some help to catch back up and to be able to not worry to about bills I can’t pay right now and fees adding up. It would be so helpful and I appreciate it so much. This is hard for me to do. I’ve worked hard all my life and joined the Army after 9/11. It’s just so difficult right now and it would be nice to get out of this rut. Thank you and God bless.