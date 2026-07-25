Disabled Veteran In need of AC

The Situation We are raising funds to install a life-saving air conditioning unit for a disabled Veteran family whose current system has failed. With summer temperatures rising, their home has become unsafe. The Veteran suffers from service-connected disabilities (such as PTSD/respiratory issues) that are severely exacerbated by extreme heat, making a cool environment a medical necessity, not a luxury.





Why This Matters Without AC, the Veteran faces immediate health risks, including heat exhaustion and worsening of their condition. The family is currently unable to afford the upfront cost of a new unit and professional installation, which is required to ensure the system is safe and efficient.