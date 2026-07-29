Disabled Veteran financially destroyed by the VA

This terrible situation began 1OCT2018 when an Afghanistan Veteran’s bank account was seized due to a “CUE” (clear and unmistakable error) on behalf of the VA. The Veteran was erroneously identified as a FUGITIVE FELON, treated like garbage and proved via court records that the Veteran was never a felon nor had a warrant: The Veteran appealed this horrible situation and seemingly won in 2024 only to have the VA send a letter stating the appeal was “filed too late” and continues to have 30% of Service Connected Pension garnished due to VA negligence and Debt Management passivity.

The Veteran is basically paying out of pocket for going to war and left seeking food from food banks along with further mental anguish and exasperated PTSD. Any and all of this is easily verified via official VA records. As well as the cover photo proving this horrible situation was a total error that will affect this Veteran for the rest of his life. Over a systemic error.

Lets band together and help this Veteran who gave so much get his life back