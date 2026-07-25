Disabled Vet Needs 3 Surgeries & New Wheelchair

I'm a disabled Navy veteran who served as an Electronic Technician during Desert Storm. I'm now facing multiple urgent medical crises — a chronic infection requiring ongoing infusions, upcoming bladder bypass and neck revision surgery, a failing intrathecal pump that needs replacement, a broken wheelchair, and a severe roach infestation that's destroyed my belongings.

Every donation will directly fund my upcoming surgeries, replace my broken wheelchair so I can stay mobile, and help me fight the apartment complex that ruined my belongings. Any amount brings me closer to getting the care I desperately need need. Your support means the world to me and will help me get the care I need. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.