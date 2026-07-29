Disabled Vet looking for a hand up not a hand out

My name is Walter I am a disabled veteran who has dedicated forty years of their life to hard work. After developing serious back issues, I am no longer able to work at the job they held for decades. This sudden change has been incredibly challenging, both financially and emotionally, I now faces the uncertainty of starting over.

Despite these difficulties, I am determined to build a new future by starting a microgreens farm and growing mealworms. This business will not only provide a source of income, but also restore a sense of purpose and independence. The funds raised will go directly toward purchasing equipment and supplies needed to get the farm up and running, giving me the tools to succeed.

Disabled vet looking for help, not a handout. Your support will help me regain independence and hope. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference in our family's life and help them take the first steps toward a brighter tomorrow.



