Disabled single father in need

Hello everyone! My name is Justin. I am disabled and I'm raising a teenage daughter who has ASD, but she's doing great and I'm doing everything I can to make a good life for her with what I have. My medical issues are covered mostly by insurance but I still have co-payments and coinsurance to cover. All of my household bills are paid every month with housing assistance and by my limited disability income but it doesn't leave me anything left over for mine or my daughter's medical expenses. I do not have a car and I am in need of a down payment to get one. Taking a bus is limited due to my mobility issues. If I can raise enough money to buy a car and find a part time job to make a secondary income, so I can get by without needing continuous help. If you can help in any way I would greatly appreciate it and it would be a huge blessing for me and my daughter. I am a man of Faith and I believe that all will work out according to His will. Thank you...