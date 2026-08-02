Disabled Senior Citizen In Desperate Need Of Roof!

I am making this for my mother who is in desperate need of a new roof for her double wide. She is 69 years old and has exhausted every government agencies help and they keep giving her the run around on the approval. My dad passed away from cancer in 2015 and there is no one in the family that can help. I have four children and there isn’t anyway that I can help her at the moment so I figured I could reach out and ask for help. Her home is 22 years old and it’s way past the mark for a new roof. Giving her a new roof will really help take the weight of worry off of her shoulders because she scared that it won’t make it through another bad winter. If anyone could please donate that would be great or if anything at all just share so others can see it. Thank you and God Bless you.